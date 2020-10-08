My Hero Academia Fan Adapts a Major One For All Panel for Anime Fans

✖

My Hero Academia isn't pulling any punches in the latest installments of its manga, with Midoriya and Shigaraki currently trading blows as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, and one fan has managed to translate what is one of the biggest panels of the latest chapter into a style that imagines what it will eventually look like in the anime. Studio Bones has been adapting the series for four seasons now, with a fifth already confirmed and set to release in the spring of next year, giving fans plenty of big events to look forward to when it comes to UA Academy!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up to the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 286, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into some deep spoiler territory!

As fans know, the recent chapter ended with Deku and Shigaraki facing off against one another in a mental battlefield, with the current wielder of All For One being joined by his mentor who held the same name. With Midoriya losing his cool following a grievous injury inflicted on Bakugo, Shigaraki had the perfect opportunity to steal the Quirk of One For All, leading to this brand new battle under way. Luckily for Izuku, he wasn't alone, as Nana Shimura, the mentor of All Might and previous wielder of One For All, appeared in a bid to save Deku from being defeated.

Reddit Artist Amanomoon shared this insane translation of the epic panel from Chapter 286 of My Hero Academia that shows off Nana Shimura backing up Deku during one of the most difficult battles that he's ever encountered during this battle that has already claimed numerous lives:

This battle is made all the more personal in the fact that Nana is in fact Shigaraki's biological grandmother, having to give up any part in his life in fear that her enemies would target him. Unfortunately, this might have made thing worse as Shigaraki was "adopted" by All For One once his Quirk accidentally killed his family once it emerged. With Shigaraki becoming the perfect villain to inherit All For One, this battle will definitely change the face of My Hero Academia forever.

