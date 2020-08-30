My Hero Academia Brings Dubbed OVA Episodes to Funimation

✖

My Hero Academia fans were treated to a major surprise earlier this month when the series suddenly dropped two brand new OVA episodes worldwide, and now fans of the English dub for the anime will be able to enjoy these OVA episodes their way now that they are coming to Funimation. Season 5 of My Hero Academia is currently in the works without any signs of a premiere date just yet, but to hold fans over, the series released two special OVA episodes that take place during the third season of the series and features several returning favorites.

The series dropped worldwide with English subtitles, but Funimation has announced that the first dubbed episode in this batch is now available for streaming through their FunimationNOW service. Although the first of these two OVA episodes was released on Saturday, August 19th, the second one is yet to be available. But not to worry as Funimation has confirmed that the second one is on the way "soon."

Unfortunately, they don't get more specific than that but Funimation is one of the many studios still practicing remote recording and producing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Getting the first of these surprise episodes at all is a big deal, and now fans of the dub can rest easy knowing they will be able to join in on the fun of these new drops too!

Funimation describes the new OVA episodes as such, "In this brand-new adventure, some Class 1-A students are sent to hone their survival skills at a training course. Having yet to receive their provisional licenses, they’re eager to cut loose and have a little fun. They quickly discover that the danger they face is no simulation! It’s going to take their combined training, teamwork, and quick thinking if they’re going to pass this assignment!”

