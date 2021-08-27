The Villains of My Hero Academia Take Over Twitter

✖

The long-anticipated arc of My Villain Academia has finally begun in the fifth season of My Hero Academia, with the League of Villains battling against an insane new threat in the Meta Liberation Army. Now, to celebrate the latest storyline, Shigaraki and company have taken over the official Twitter Account for My Hero Academia, unleashing a new trailer for the series that lets fans know that the age of the antagonists has arrived, with the rest of this season focusing on the villain war that will change the world of UA Academy forever as Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen series marches forward.

The latest storyline doesn't just focus on Shigaraki and his band of young villains attempting to battle against the forces of ReDestro, it also sees the heir of All For One attempting to bring down the gigantic antagonist known as Gigantomachia in order to prove himself to Dr. Garaki. The mad scientist has a big hand in the machinations of All For One, with Garaki responsible for the creation of the Nomus and the much more powerful versions of the biological nightmares known as the High-End Nomus. With the League of Villains finding it quite difficult to take down Gigantomachia, things aren't looking great for Shigaraki's gang as the Meta Liberation Army wants them stricken from the face of the Earth.

My Hero Academia's Official English Twitter Account gave the reigns of its account to the villains of the League of Villains in celebration of their latest story arc in the fifth season of the anime adaptation, which will place the students of UA Academy into dire straits for the upcoming season six:

It's time for the villains to take over. 😎 pic.twitter.com/An60QSJmps — My Villain Academia (@MHAOfficial) August 27, 2021

One of the biggest aspects of this new arc isn't just the current fight that the League of Villains finds themselves in, but also the saga taking a chance to dive into the past for most of the villains that make up the band of criminals. While we already had a glimpse of Shigaraki's early days which sent him onto his path of villainy, we'll have the chance to see the likes of Toga, Twice, Spinner, and more layout their origin stories.

What do you think of this Twitter takeover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.