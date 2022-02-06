My Hero Academia Debuts the Edgiest Pro Hero Yet

My Hero Academia has introduced the edgiest pro hero to the series yet with the Team-Up Missions spin-off manga series! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series is currently in one of its most intense stories to date as it gets ready for its final moments, but if you are looking for a much less intense experience thankfully there are still ways to get that fix. The special spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, is a side series from illustrator Yoko Akiyama (who also worked as an assistant for Horikoshi himself) that introduces fun new sides to the hero world.

My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions shows off all kinds of new heroic team ups and mix ups that fans can’t get to see in the main series, and also brings in some more pro heroes that don’t fit the mold of the action. That’s especially true with Chapter 4 of the series as it teams up Izuku Midoriya, Fumikage Tokoyami, and Class 1-B’s Shihai Kuroiro together with the edgiest pro hero of the series yet, Odd-Eye, who’s power makes those around him blurt out their most embarrassing secrets.

This newest team up introduces fans to the “Edgelord Hero: Odd-Eye,” who speaks to the three of them in a grand theatrical fashion while calling them to his hideout that’s centered around a magic looking circle together with his sidekicks (which he refers to as his “familiars”). His quirk is known as Mind Reaper, an ability that he describes as pulling out the “inner darkness” of those he touches. But it’s merely a way to get them to blurt out their most embarrassing secrets.

It ends up working on Izuku and Shihai, but doesn’t work on Tokoyami in the slightest. The two edgelords then try and work their powers on one another to the point where Dark Shadow soon goes out of control and it’s revealed that Odd-Eye really doesn’t have any physical or mental capabilities. This means he’s really just putting on this act and trying to be the “edgelord” that he’s purporting himself to be.

