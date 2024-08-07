My Hero Academia Ending: Did We Miss a Tease About Deku’s Dad?

My Hero Academia has posted its final chapter, and the ending still has fans all kinds of emotional. From start to finish, the series kept close tabs on Izuku Midoriya as the boy became the hero of his dreams. In wake of the manga’s end, all eyes are on the finale to see whether any sneaky details hid from fans, and one tidbit has readers doing a double take at the Midoriya family.

After all, there are lots of unanswered questions in the series, but few match Mr. Midoriya. Years ago, we were promised an update on the missing father by series creator Kohei Horikoshi. No obvious nod was given in My Hero Academia chapter 430, but a simple panel has some speculating about Deku’s dad.

After all, we are shown a glimpse of Deku’s home in chapter 430, and My Hero Academia shows the boy visiting his mom. Inko is carefree as she shares a smile with Izuku, and we can see the boy taking his shoes off in the foyer. He is wearing his usual red sneakers while Inko’s shoes are to the left… but then there are another pair of chunky sneakers to the right.

The third pair of shoes made readers pause, and that only got worse as they honed in on the panel. The foyer also features a small basket with umbrellas, but there are three there instead of two. These extras have sparked speculation that Izuku’s father may be back in the picture at last, but My Hero Academia never cared to show off the mystery man.

Now if you revel in all things detailed, you may have noticed the Midoriya Family foyer before. In previous chapters, we have seen this area, and it has also contained some extra umbrellas and nicknacks. Could it be that the family carries extras for friends and the like? Yes, but is it also possible that My Hero Academia has been trolling us about Deku’s dad. Well, that is also a yes.

After all, a growing theory in the My Hero Academia fandom asks whether Deku’s dad was actually out of the home. We may have never seen the man as Izuku’s world revolved around his mom, but that doesn’t mean Hisashi Midoriya was not there. For all we know, the mysterious man was lurking in the apartment and off screen this whole time. Clearly, the Midoriya Family home has extras on hand for a bigger family. But until Horikoshi says something definitive about Deku’s dad, well – theories are all we have to keep us warm.

Want to catch up with My Hero Academia? No sweat. You can read up on its official synopsis below for all the details:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

