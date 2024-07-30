My Hero Academia Epilogue Reveals the Status of One For All’s Embers

My Hero Academia is now one chapter away from its grand finale, and with it revealed how much of One For All’s final embers that Izuku Midoriya has left within him. My Hero Academia has been spending the last few chapters of the manga series working through a special epilogue following the final fights against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One. It’s left Deku to travel around and get adjusted to how the world is starting to change after the war, and it might also mean that the hero world will go on without him now that his power is fading.

It was clear during the final attack on All For One that Deku had been channeling the final remnants of One For All’s power in order to defeat the villain, and ever since he’s been working with the final leftover embers. But while the series has been continuing on since, My Hero Academia has yet to reveal just how dire of a situation it really is for Deku’s power. As up the penultimate chapter of the series, it’s become clear to Deku now that he’ll likely lose One For All completely before long.

Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia Chapter 429

Will Deku Lose One For All?

My Hero Academia Chapter 429 sees Deku using One For All to rush over to where he and Ochaco have spoken before the war as he knew that special spot between the two of them would be where she was hiding. After an emotional moment between the two, the rest of Class 2-A shows up as Bakugo asks Deku how the Ember is doing as he used a pretty big burst of One For All to get there in the first place. Deku says it’s fine, but a small glance at the ember sees it growing dimmer.

It’s here that the rest of the class finds out that Deku will soon lose access to One For All’s power and all tear up at the thought. Deku’s sad about it too, but also realizes that he’s completed One For All. That no matter what happens to him, as long as people continue to weave their power together through a united courage and heroism that they’ll head into the future. But as it stands now, it’s unlikely that Deku will have any of this power left to stay the prominent hero he is. He’ll just have to find another way.