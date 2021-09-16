My Hero Academia Episode 111 Debuts First Stills

My Hero Academia has been busy this year, but at last, it seems the anime is about to take a rest. After the premiere of season five months ago, the time has come for its finale to debut. There are just two episodes left of season five right now, and stills for episode 111 promise to explore an epic battle.

As you can see below, the stills were released by My Hero Academia‘s team in the lead-up to episode 111. The release, which is slated for this Saturday, promises to bring the My Villain Academia arc to its climax. Shigaraki has unlocked his past, and those memories are fueling him to new heights. Now, the only question is whether Redestro can overcome that power.

The stills show Shigaraki in a frenzied state as blood washes over his face. The villain is standing before ReDestro who is fulling blackened in rage. The pair are ready to settle the score between them, and if we know Shigaraki at all, he will be the one who comes out on top here. And if he does, well – he might gain a bit of respect from Gigantomachia.

As you can imagine, My Hero Academia fans are eager to see how this second-to-last episode goes. The rest of the stills released tease more flashbacks on Shigaraki’s part, and he seems to be with All For One here. The other two stills pay attention to Mr. Compress and Doctor Garaki, and the latter looks as mad as usual. There is no doubt this climax will set forth major troubles for ReDestro’s camp, and that doesn’t even touch on the danger coming for all our pro heroes back at UA High School!

If you are not caught up with the anime quite yet, you still have time before this season ends. My Hero Academia is airing all of its seasons online through Crunchyroll and Funimation. The series’ manga can also be ready online through Viz Media’s digital vault.

What do you think of these new My Hero Academia stills? How have you enjoyed the anime's fifth season?