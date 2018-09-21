New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Tease the Next Big Villain

My Hero Academia‘s Hero License Exam arc has officially ended, and the series is soon set to end its third season as well. But before it goes, it’s got to start the set-up for its particularly big future.

New preview images for the next episode reveal some of the big additions to the series, and tease the series’ next big villain, Overhaul.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 62 of My Hero Academia is titled, “A Season For Encounters” and the translated synopsis reads as such:

“The Second Semester Begins! But Izuku and Bakugo are under house arrest! Class 1-A learns about Hero Internships during the opening ceremonies. Izuku, who is under house arrest, learns of the curriculum from his classmates and worries he wouldn’t be able to catch up. Crime is rampant with the absence of a Symbol of Peace. Twice, a man from the League of Villains, meets a certain man in the chaos…”

The series may be ending its third season soon, but it’s certainly going to hype fans about what’s coming next as the preview images tease the arrival of the big villain of the next arc, Overhaul. It’s part of what All For One was threatening All Might with during their conversation in Tartarus. With All For One and All Might gone from the hero world, the resulting power vacuum is going to lead to restless villains.

New villains, like Shigaraki and the newest introduction, are going to fight for the spot of the top villain as those in power seek more, and the hero world is going to struggle as a result. But there’s also a positive addition to the series as well as the images reveal a clear look at the “Big 3,” the top students of U.A. High School that Midoriya and the others will come across soon. In both good and bad ways, My Hero Academia‘s future is taking shape.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.