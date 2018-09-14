‘My Hero Academia’ Spoiler Teases Show’s Next Big Villain

My Hero Academia just finished its “Hero License Exam Arc” storyline, having Izuku Midoriya and (some of) his Class 1-A teammates complete the government’s strenuous Hero License Exam. Now that we know which U.A. students have been granted provisional licenses (and those left behind), it’s time to move into My Hero Academia‘s next big story arc – and the first promos for that new storyline are teasing the series’ next villain!

“My Hero Academia, episode 62, “A Season For Encounters”

The Second Semester Begins! But Izuku and Bakugou are Under House Arrest!

The Class 1-A learn about Hero Internships during the opening ceremony. Izuku, who is under house arrest, learns of the curriculum from his classmates and worries he wouldn’t be able to catch up.

This Week’s Twice: Heading Out Crime is rampant with the absence of a Symbol of Peace. Twice, a man from the League of Villains, meets a certain man in the chaos…”

The last part of that episode breakdown is the section fans should pay especially close attention to – the part where Vanguard Action Squad villain Twice (aka MHA‘s Deadpool knockoff) is meeting a mysterious contact. The question now is: Who is that contact? Is it someone we’ve met before, a new player, or something more sinister perhaps?

One small plot detail that’s been running through MHA since season 1 is the possibility that there is a League of Villains mole within U.A.’s ranks. The villains knew how to break into U.A.’s training facility in season 1; attacked the training camp in season 3; and seem to know quite a bit about the students and their capabilities. As we gear up for the next big story arc, it would make sense for the League of Villains to be gearing up for the post-All Might era. We already know Himiko Toga went undercover to obtain Izuku’s blood – to what end? Between Toga’s scheme, All For One’s dark prediction to All Might, and now Twice making a mysterious rendezvous, it’s safe to say that the villains are preparing for something big.

Catch My Hero Academia season 3 streaming weekly on Saturdays on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation.