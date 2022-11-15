My Hero Academia Artist Inks Special League of Villains Poster

My Hero Academia's fifth season focused on the League of Villains, led by the decaying antagonist known as Shigaraki, stepping up their plans and becoming stronger than ever before. With the young antagonists managing to overtake the Meta Liberation Army, a group of villains and civilians alike who wanted to have free use of their Quirks without government intervention, the Paranormal Liberation Front was born. Shigaraki and his friends now have control of over one hundred thousand soldiers, along with High-End Nomu and vast resources, and an official artist on the series has shared new art.

Yoko Akiyama has been an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi when it comes to the main Shonen manga that introduced countless readers to the likes of Deku, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and countless other heroes, but the artist also has had the opportunity to draw his own part of the heroic franchise. Taking the reins on the spin-off series known as My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, this manga would often give readers the opportunity to witness special missions with unique pairings that they otherwise might not have seen in the main Shonen series.

My Villain Academia

Akiyama shared this new take on Shigaraki and his forces, the oddball group of villains that have managed to not just take over the Meta Liberation Army, but also become some of the strongest antagonists in the world of UA Academy, which Deku and his friends are certainly discovering now:

(Photo: Yoko Akiyama)

In the current War Arc taking place in the anime adaptation, Shigaraki has gained strength, unlike anything he's had before, not just in gaining the Quirks that make up All For One, but also acquiring a body that is on par with All Might's thanks to the nefarious machinations of mad scientist Dr. Garaki. While the current battle between Shigaraki and top-tier heroes such as Endeavor, Gran Torino, Deku, and Bakugo has seen Eraserhead using his Quirk to stop the villain from accessing the full power at his disposal, the fight is far from decided.

What do you think of this new take on the League of Villains? Do you think any of these antagonists will manage to find redemption before the Shonen series comes to an end in its manga's Final Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.