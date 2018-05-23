‘My Hero Academia’ Artwork Reveals Eraserhead’s Upcoming Makeover

The latest episode of Studio BONES’ My Hero Academia ended with U.A. Academy taking a huge loss as Bakugo and pro-hero Ragdoll were kidnapped by the League of Villains after their ambush on the forest boot camp.

But this also sets up the next major arc of the series, Hideout Raid, and this arc features major status quo changes along with some equally as major makeovers. New art has popped up of Shota Aizawa’s new look, but be warned that it reveals a major spoiler.

Warning! Major spoilers for My Hero Academia below!

Uh…omg…Aizawa shaven and looking…amazing??? Here’s his card translation: “Aizawa-sensei and the other teachers fight with all their power to protect us. Even so, the world views them in a bad light.” pic.twitter.com/rF9lmZN54t — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) May 22, 2018

During the Hideout Raid arc, Midoriya, Kirishima, Todoroki, Iida, and Yaoyorozu travel to Yokohama City to get closer to the base of the League of Villains in order to rescue Bakugo. But they decide to disguise themselves in order to move around unbothered, and after they change they stumble on a news report featuring a major press conference with Mr. Principal, Aizawa, and Vlad King.

This press conference features Aizawa’s major makeover, where he takes on a professional and clean look (which is completely different from his usual disheveled self) in order to apologize about the incident. The press conference ultimately goes south however as the reporters question the validity of whether or not they can actually increase the security of the school.

Midoriya even notes that Aizawa’s being treated like a criminal, and that comes through in the official art above. In the description for his My Hero Academia: Tag Card Game card Midoriya states, “Aizawa-sensei and the other teachers fight with all their power to protect us. Even so, the world views them in a bad light.” The description captures this turmoil perfectly, and it’s exactly what the villains wanted from the whole ordeal.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.