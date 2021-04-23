My Hero Academia Fans Rally Around The Show's Best Hidden Threat
My Hero Academia has teachers in UA Academy that are just as colorful and interesting as their students, and fans of Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise have recently had a fun discussion debating just what, or who is the true threat of the series. While Principal Nezu might not be featured nearly as much as the likes of All Might, Eraserhead, Midnight, or other teachers that are teaching the likes of Class 1-A, he remains a terrifying threat to the students based on his unique Quirk as well as his diminutive stature which hides his ruthlessness.
Principal Nezu was last seen in action during Class 1-A's final exams, matching his wits against the Quirks of Chargebolt and Alien Queen, using the power of his Quirk that grants the head of UA Academy a higher level of intelligence than most. While Nezu hasn't played a role in the latest training exercise that pits Class 1-A against their rivals in 1-B, it's clear that his presence as principal will continue.
What do you think of the idea that Nezu is the biggest threat to the universe created by Kohei Horikoshi? Who is the scariest teacher at UA Academy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.
Nezu Is Waiting
I'll never let go of how this is one of MHA's most dangerous characters. pic.twitter.com/acWHaydW9U— Pineapple 🍍 (@VocalPineapple) April 15, 2021
Is He The Mole?
Swear he's the traitor— Hothouse 👁️👄👁️ (@HothouseYapper) April 15, 2021
The Strongest Anime Team
Imagine a duo composed of him and Shikamaru— Rei Hatake° ★🀄死神玲☯️★ (@reioftheikeda) April 15, 2021
The League of Villains Would Have Had It In The Bag
Shigaraki would’ve won if this dude was with the villains 😳— ImTrue (@truethemangaka) April 16, 2021
Where WAS He During The War?
Def would've been an asset to have during the war— Reezy🇭🇹🐝 (@DatBoiReezy__) April 15, 2021
The Death of All Might?
He would smack All might in a fight I swear bro there's no one that can defeat him NEZUUUUUUUU— Jamier Gibson (@GibsonJamier) April 15, 2021
That's A Burn
IS THAT THE HOMIE LIL STEW???? pic.twitter.com/DotlZWs2RI— Kmad3 ⚜ (@Kmad_3) April 15, 2021
The New Dark Knight?
batman without the wealth— 🧃 (@Jimmyy_321) April 15, 2021