My Hero Academia Fans Rally Around The Show's Best Hidden Threat

My Hero Academia has teachers in UA Academy that are just as colorful and interesting as their students, and fans of Kohei Horikoshi's Shonen franchise have recently had a fun discussion debating just what, or who is the true threat of the series. While Principal Nezu might not be featured nearly as much as the likes of All Might, Eraserhead, Midnight, or other teachers that are teaching the likes of Class 1-A, he remains a terrifying threat to the students based on his unique Quirk as well as his diminutive stature which hides his ruthlessness.

Principal Nezu was last seen in action during Class 1-A's final exams, matching his wits against the Quirks of Chargebolt and Alien Queen, using the power of his Quirk that grants the head of UA Academy a higher level of intelligence than most. While Nezu hasn't played a role in the latest training exercise that pits Class 1-A against their rivals in 1-B, it's clear that his presence as principal will continue.

