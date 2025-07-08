My Hero Academia Creator Returns With New Deku Look Ahead of Final Season

My Hero Academia will be making its return for the eighth and final season of the TV anime series later this Fall, and the creator behind it all has shared a new look at Izuku Midoriya ahead of the grand finale. My Hero Academia was one of the many franchises that took the stage during the Anime Expo 2025 event this past weekend, and it had a lot to showcase as fans are now readying to see how the anime ends it all. With My Hero Academia‘s original manga release ending last Summer, the anime has a lot to explore before it can come to its own conclusion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As one of the major things shared during the event, fans at Anime Expo 2025 were treated to a new look at Deku through some special new art from creator Kohei Horikoshi himself. While My Hero Academia ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, the creator has had a lot of time to better revisit the series’ characters with all sorts of new artworks, promos, and even a whole new epilogue released in the months since. That’s the case with its newest look at Deku and you can check it out below.

My Hero Academia’s Creator Has Big Plans for the Final Season

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON is now in the works for a launch on screens later this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, and the creator has teased some special plans for the final episodes. As detailed during its panel at Anime Expo 2025 (of which ComicBook was in attendance), Horikoshi stated that because his work with the manga has now completed, he’s been able to contribute more to the anime for its final season. These new additions are teased to be brand-new scenes that weren’t seen in the manga‘s original version of the final arc.

“Now that My Hero Academia’s manga has ended, I have been able to work more closely with the production studio on the anime and the production process,” Horikoshi stated. “I’ve had the chance to suggest adding extra scenes and emotional layers to the performances.” The new scenes themselves have yet to be detailed, but the fact that there’s going to be some new materials at all from the original creator himself makes this final season all the more exciting. It’s going to feel like the most complete version of that grand finale.

Shueisha

What to Know for My Hero Academia Season 8

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has yet to confirm its concrete release date as of the time of this publication, but the anime will be airing sometime this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. What has been confirmed, however, is that the new season will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside the new episodes premieres in Japan. There will also be a returning staff and voice cast from the first seven seasons (where you can also catch up with on Crunchyroll in the meantime).

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be directed by a returning Naomi Nakayama for studio Bones with Yosuke Kuroda returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. If you wanted more of My Hero Academia right now, you can also check out My Hero Academia: Vigilantes on Crunchyroll, which has announced Season 2 is now in the works for a launch next year.