My Hero Academia Teases New Footage of Final Season (And It’s Releasing Soon)

Studio BONES might be currently working on My Hero Academia: Vigilantes and Gachiakuta this summer but these two projects are far from the only thing the production house has up their sleeves for 2025. My Hero Academia’s final season is set to make landfall later this fall and Class 1-A fans are on the edge of their seats to see how the fight between Deku and Shigaraki will come to an end. Luckily, BONES is teasing the release of the final season’s first footage as the anime studio prepares to bid a fond farewell to Kohei Horikoshi’s epic superhero story.

My Hero Academia is planning to release a new look at the final season via a new teaser trailer dropping on June 16th. Specifically, it will release at 7PM that day to honor “Heroes Day,” a holiday that honors heroes that are both real and fictional. Studio BONES released a head’s up for the upcoming teaser stating, “This year’s Hero Day will feature the screening of “My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON” at 7:00 p.m. A teaser PV made up of footage from the main series will be released. Please check it out!!” Considering the events that will transpire in the eighth season, this upcoming preview will be one that shonen superhero fans won’t want to miss. The teaser will arrive on Toho’s YouTube Channel next week.

The Final Season Looms Large

Last summer, My Hero Academia manga creator Kohei Horikoshi brought the long-running shonen series to a close, following over a decade of stories focusing on the world of Quirks. While chapter 430 did put a bow on the story of UA Academy, Horikoshi would return to pad out the finale with new scenes that expanded on what happened to Deku following the final battle against the League of Villains. It will ultimately be interesting to see which scenes make it to the anime adaptation and how BONES will end the television series with the expansive source material.

If you need a refresher on how the seventh season ended, many of the major villains have been defeated to wrap that previous outing for Class 1-A. Toga, Spinner, and Dabi have all lost their respective battles though this fact doesn’t mean that evil itself has been conquered. Both Shigaraki and All For One are still on the battlefield, using their all-powerful Quirks in a way to ensure Hero Society’s future is theirs. As Deku and Shigaraki are still fighting one another, a powerless All Might, with a new suit of armor, is attempting to stall All For One long enough to bring the hammer down on his greatest foe. Thanks to All For One’s healing factor making him de-age, it might just come down to a waiting game for the Symbol of Peace.

