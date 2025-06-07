My Hero Academia Creator Shares New Deku & Bakugo Art Ahead of Final Season

My Hero Academia is coming back with some big events through the rest of the year, and the original creator behind it all is helping to celebrate with some special new art of Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo ahead of these big events. My Hero Academia might have officially ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last Summer, but the franchise is coming back with a whole new wave of celebrations through the rest of the year. This will all lead to the TV anime coming back for its eighth and final season of its run later this Fall.

My Hero Academia is not only bringing the TV anime to an end later this year, but the franchise is coming back with a special art exhibition now hitting in Japan. This special exhibition is showing off all sorts of art from series creator Kohei Horikoshi, and this includes some brand new sketches and artworks as well. My Hero Academia will be launching a special collaboration with Men’s Non-no magazine in Japan, and to celebrate Horikoshi has dropped some cool new art for Deku and Bakugo. Check it out below.

My Hero Academia Creator Shares New Deku and Bakugo Art

My Hero Academia’s creator has returned for a special collaboration illustration with Men’s Non-no magazine highlighting Deku and Bakugo in special fashions. These illustrations will be given away as merchandise for fans in Japan, and Horikoshi stated the following about the art, “I was thinking of casual clothes for the two of them, with the image of Deku as a middle school student in American casual wear, and Katsuki as a local delinquent. This time, I stuck to using colors that were characteristic of both of them, while also keeping in mind the Men’s Non-no feel with an oversized silhouette.”

Along with the new My Hero Academia exhibition in Japan, My Hero Academia fans have a lot to look forward to. Series creator Horikoshi has been returning to the series in the year since it came to an end, and has expanded the ending with all sorts of new material that fans have been hoping to see. The creator has returned with all kinds of special new sketches, and with the anime returning with new episodes later this year there are bound to be much more of these characters hitting our screens.

What to Know for My Hero Academia’s Final Season

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be premiering some time this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm its release date as of the time of this publication. The new season will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside the new episodes in Japan, and that’s also where you can currently catch up with everything that happened in the first seven seasons of the series before the grand finale hits. You can also check out the now airing My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spinoff anime streaming with Crunchyroll this Spring too.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be directed by a returning Naomi Nakayama for studio Bones with Yosuke Kuroda returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. With everything really popping off in the final war between the heroes and villains at the end of the seventh season, there’s going to be a lot riding on these final episodes to make sure My Hero Academia ends with a bang.