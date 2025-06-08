My Hero Academia Promo Shares Full Look at Its Post-Timeskip Future Heroes

Play video

Warning! Major spoilers for My Hero Academia to follow! My Hero Academia has hit shelves in Japan with a special new art book collecting some much of the creator’s original art for the franchise, and with it has dropped a full look at how Izuku Midoriya and the others look in their pro hero future after the grand finale’s big time skip. My Hero Academia ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last Summer, but series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been keeping the franchise alive with new projects in the time since.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This has included plenty of new materials expanding on that original ending in cool ways as well, and My Hero Academia’s final chapter jumps ahead ten years after the end of the war against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. Horikoshi has since expanded that ending with new chapters and art exploring more of that future timeline revealing Deku and the others’ fate, and has since confirmed that every member of the former Class 1-A has since gone on to a bright future as pro heroes. Now fans have gotten a full look at what this future looks like with a new spread included in the pages of its new Ultra Artworks book. Being revealed in the new promo, you can check it out below.

Shueisha

My Hero Academia Reveals Its Post-Timeskip Future

The new spread included in the Ultra Artworks My Hero Academia art book has yet to be fully revealed online, but thanks to this new trailer for its release as shared by Shueisha, fans now have the best look at the future yet. This new spread not only reveals more of the pro hero designs from the members of Class 1-A that were released with the final chapter of the original series, but also reveals older looks for many of the other heroes introduced throughout the series. It even goes as far as including new looks at the defeated villains as well.

The final chapter explained that ten years after the war, Deku had since gone on to be a teacher at U.A. Academy. The final page of the series then sees him joining together with the rest of the former Class 1-A as a pro hero thanks to a special new suit of armor that mirrored all of the quirks he used to have thanks to One For All’s power. But My Hero Academia has gone far beyond this scene in the year since with new supplementary materials and even new epilogue chapters.

Shueisha

Is My Hero Academia Truly Over?

With all of the new materials expanding on My Hero Academia‘s ending in the year since it had come to an end, it could be hard to imagine that the series is truly over. Unfortunately, that seems to be the case. Outside of this artbook and a new exhibition offering Horikoshi the chance to share new looks at these favorite characters, it’s likely going to be all coming to an end fairly soon as Horikoshi prepares to move on from future works. Especially as the TV anime comes to an end later this Fall as well.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be premiering some time this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm its release date as of the time of this publication. The new season will be streaming with Crunchyroll when it debuts, and you can catch up with the first seven seasons there as well along with other platforms such as Hulu and Netflix.