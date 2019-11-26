New My Hero Academia Funko Pop Surfaces of All Might

My Hero Academia’s line of Funko Pop figures have been steadily growing over the years as many fan favorite characters and their various looks have been added to the increasingly larger collection. This, of course, has included the number one hero All Might, who has had quite a few different variations of his hero looks introduced throughout the series already make the jump to Funko figures, and now it looks like another is on the way. A new leak spotted by @DisFunko and user @_darkangel_is_hungry_159_ notes that a Funko based on All Might’s All For One fight is just on the horizon.

New images of the upcoming Funko figure have made their way to Twitter and note that All Might’s weakened form will be a special glow-in-the-dark version exclusive to the retailer BoxLunch releasing on December 1st.

A look at the glam of BoxLunch exclusive GITD All Might (weakened)! Releasing 12/1 and retails for $12.90.

These leaks are unconfirmed as of this writing, along with the release date, but it’s looking like one of All Might’s famous moments is getting a new tribute. Although both the weakened and strong All Might forms have gotten figures already, this one sits perfectly in the middle and represents a major shift in the status quo in the middle of the anime’s third season.

When All Might was facing off against All For One, he poured the last remnants of One For All into hs right arm for a final attack. Dubbing this powerful punch the United States of Smash, this was the powerful move needed to defeat All For One. But in turn, All Might had to use every last bit of power he had left in his body and was forced to retire as the number one hero. Its effects are still being felt in the series to this day.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.