‘My Hero Academia’ Shows-Off Gang Orca’s Pro Hero Strength

He may have been seen in passing before, but My Hero Academia has now fully debuted the pro hero Gang Orca. Fans soon realized just how much strength it takes to hold onto the Number 10 Hero spot.

Already making big waves for his cool design, Gang Orca’s attack on the heroes showed just how strong of a villain he’d be if he chose to.

Gang Orca started his attack on the Hero License Exam as part of a new initiative to make the exam tougher to pass in order to truly have pro-heroes who can work together to make up for the lack of All Might now. He starts his attack against Ketsubutsu’s Shindo, and it’s revealed that his Quirk is “Orcinus,” which lets Orca do whatever orcas can do even on land.

He’s honed his abilities to create special moves such as a supersonic attack that paralyzes his opponents, and this supersonic attack holds off Shindo, Todoroki’s ice attacks, and Yoarashi’s wind bursts. When Todoroki and Yoarashi’s fight leads them to fail to take down Orca, he paralyzes the both of them and nearly defeats them as well.

Thanks to some last minute teamwork, Todoroki and Yoarashi unite their Quirks together in an attempt to trap Gang Orca within a huge twister of flame. They’re attempting to dry him out, and while Gang Orca compliments them for their late teamwork (though he says the damage has been done) he’s not deterred.

Inside the flame twister, Gang Orca is completely calm and is dousing himself with a bottle of water to prevent his skin from drying out. When the flames recede, Midoriya even steps in with an impressive Shoot Style Kick. But Gang Orca blocks this with ease. Before the fight continues, the Rescue Exercise (and by extension, the Hero License Exam) comes to an end.

It’s later revealed that Gang Orca had all this strength while wearing bracers that dampened his power. He was impressed that Midoriya was able to crack one, and says that if the fight had lasted longer he would have been in trouble. Though it’s hard to believe given his powerful display.

It's later revealed that Gang Orca had all this strength while wearing bracers that dampened his power. He was impressed that Midoriya was able to crack one, and says that if the fight had lasted longer he would have been in trouble. Though it's hard to believe given his powerful display.