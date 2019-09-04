Genderbent Izuku Gets Roughed Up in this Impressive Cosplay

With Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia celebrating the fifth anniversary of its manga, and the anime getting ready for the debut of its fourth season in just a matter of weeks, the franchise is more popular than ever! Izuku Midoriya’s journey to becoming the world’s number one hero has been an inspirational one to say the least, and artists of all kinds have taken that inspiration and channeled it into several cool ways. One of the coolest ways is definitely cosplay.

Taking on the popular genderbent spin on the series’ central hero on the rise, cosplay artist @OhMySophii (who you can find on Instagram here) took it one step further by sharing her taken on Izuku Midoriya bloodied and bruised by what seems to be a tough battle. Check out the stellar result below!

This battered and bloodied take imagines a female Deku that’s seen some things. With a damaged hero costume and a completely broken arm, this take on Deku certainly paints a vivid picture of what the My Hero Academia series would look like if Izuku Midoriya were a different gender. The series creator himself imagined this too, and even shared a pretty popular genderbent take on his characters in very much the same fashion as this cool cosplay.

Although seeing Midoriya break himself down in order to save someone results in a tragic image fans hate to see, he’s going to be pushing himself even harder than ever before in the next season of the series. Premiering on October 12th, the fourth season of the series will see Midoriya take on his first full Internship as a provisionally licensed hero. This means tougher battles without a net, and potentially means far more injuries in his future.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.