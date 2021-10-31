My Hero Academia Celebrates Halloween With Special Toga Art

My Hero Academia is celebrating the spooky Halloween art with some specially spooky art of Himiko Toga! It’s been a pretty big year for the franchise as both the anime and manga are winding up for some huge events, and it’s been especially big for the villains. While the heroes of the series have gotten the primary focus throughout the majority of the series, recent releases have shifted the focus to the villains and have finally given fans a deeper look into how each of them operates. It’s been particularly eye-opening for Himiko Toga.

She was previously one of the most mysterious villains in the series thus far, but starting with the My Villain Academia arc, fans got a chance to look into her past even more so. Not only did the villain reach a new height of her own quirk, but fans got to see a bit of how she eventually became the villain we meet later. This has put Toga right in the spotlight, and the villain has taken the spotlight once more in a special bit of art the series has released to celebrate the Halloween holiday! Check it out below as shared through the anime’s official Twitter account:

https://twitter.com/heroaca_anime/status/1454463117698600969?s=20

It’s been a big year for the villains in both the anime and the manga releases for the series. With this deeper look into Himiko Toga’s past and her quirk evolving as a result, fans have begun to see a little more of what she actually desires as part of the League of Villains. The league has evolved far beyond that, and unfortunately it means it’s been quite a while since we have seen Toga and how she has been since the events Paranormal Liberation Front war. Thankfully it won’t be much longer until all of this hits the anime as well.

The anime is currently slated to return for its sixth season, but has yet to set a release window or date. What has been confirmed, however, is that the anime will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War so fans will get to see what happens to Toga along with the rest of the villains. Safe to sat, it’s far less celebratory. But what do you think of this Halloween makeover for Toga? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!