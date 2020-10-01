My Hero Academia Gears Up for Its Big Hero Festival This Weekend

✖

My Hero Academia has kept quiet since season four brought things to a close earlier in the year. Of course, fans have been eyeing the franchise for any update on how the show is faring behind the scenes. After all, season five is one of the most anticipated premieres lying in wait. And thanks to an upcoming event, fans will hopefully get plenty of updates on My Hero Academia this weekend.

For those who don't know, you have the show's annual Hero Festival to thank for the good news. My Hero Academia: Hero Fes 2020 is still scheduled to take place despite the pandemic, but it will be held online entirely. The event will begin in Japan on October 3 at 2:30 pm JST, so fans can expect news on the series shortly.

Of course, fans are eager to learn all of the event's secrets, and the festival has not been shy about its lofty goals. Its official description calls the event the "biggest ever" as the anime prepares to rush into season five PLUS ULTRA style.

There is no set schedule for the festival at this time, but fans have their guesses about what will go down. The virtual event will surely show the casting reuniting digitally as they catch up. Events like this tend to play games with the panelists, so the star may do a few of those before the real news breaks. And if a rumor is right this week, the event will confirm the release window for My Hero Academia season five.

After all, it has been a few days now since a report cropped up claiming to spill the release window for season five. The intel suggests the anime is set to return in Spring 2021, so fans will likely find out if that rumor is true before too long.

HT - Aitaikimochi