My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Releases Epic 4D Trailer

My Hero Academia‘s second big movie, Heroes Rising, is currently tearing its way through theaters in Japan, and while it’s already crossed an impressive one billion yen mark at the box office since its release in December, the film is currently poised for an even bigger showcase. My Hero Academia‘s official website announced that Heroes Rising will be getting a string of 4DX and MX4D screenings across 81 theaters in Japan starting on January 24th. To celebrate, the film began airing a new promo for the film too.

This new promo features some pretty intense action, and also outright spoils some big events from the climax of the film. So for those wanting to wait until the film hits North America next month to see how it all shakes out, tread lightly before checking out this promo for yourself:

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia The Movie: Heroes Rising 4D Release PV with NEW FOOTAGE 4D Release: 24 Jan 2020#heroaca_m #heroaca_a #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/elae7Z5l7W — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) January 11, 2020

Funimation has confirmed that they will be screening My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising in select theaters across the United States and Canada on February 26th. Directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, the film also features new with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, with Yosuke Kuroda providing the script, Yuki Hayashi composing the music for the new film, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi contributing new character designs. Such as with the first film, Two Heroes, Horikoshi also acts as creative supervisor.

The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

Are you excited to see My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising? Ready to see what kind of fights it has in store for the students of Class 1-A? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!