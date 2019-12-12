My Hero Academia Heroes Rising Director Teases New Villains’ Ties to Series

With the release date of the second feature length film in the My Hero Academia coming up fast in Japan, more and more details are trickling out about the premiere of the hottest new villain that will be squaring off against Class 1-A in the form of Nine. Touting himself as the “heir apparent to All For One”, little is known about Nine so far outside of his general appearance, though a recent interview with the director of the upcoming release, Nagasaki Kenji, reveals some new secrets about the villainous upstart and what his presence means for the assembly of students from UA Academy!

Twitter User AitaiKiMochi shared the translated interview with Kenji, as the director explained how Nine’s villainy will be used in order to bring the heroes into the public eye once again, drawing them out for yet another epic battle in the franchise’s history:

The January 2020 version of Newtype has a pretty informative interview w/ BNHA HEROES RISING Director Nagasaki Kenji! He talks about the movie’s story development as well as getting permission from Horikoshi to use an element he had originally planned for the manga’s last battle! pic.twitter.com/ByUA0MQsjL — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 10, 2019

The film itself was originally supposed to be set up as one of the final story lines to take place in the franchise, though was obviously changed to accommodate a movie. Nine is clearly rolling deep with a villainous posse of his own and is laid out here in the interview as being far stronger than the students of Class 1-A. Of course, with his powers and appearance being seemingly close to All For One, this is no surprise though we certainly can’t wait to see how these events play out for ourselves!

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently slated for a release in Japan on December 20th, but unfortunately there is no confirmation of an English language release as of this writing. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”