My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Has Fans Asking About Endeavor’s Scar

In the past week, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has set forth a fiery streak at the box office, and Endeavor is partially to thank. The movie might be focused on Class 1-A, but all of our favorite Pro Heroes showed out including Endeavor. However, this film’s wonky timeline led some fans to ask after Endeavor’s facial scar, and ComicBook.com has an answer if you do not mind spoilers…

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga past season four below!

While manga readers may be caught up on the events, Endeavor’s scar is a new thing to anime-only fans of My Hero Academia. Season four has shown the Pro Hero struggle with his new ranking so far, but his face is as unblemished as ever. But when the Pro Hero shows up on the big screen to fight with Dabi, Endeavor has a large scar covering his forehead to the right, and it extends down to his chin.

And no, his youngest son did not give him the scar. Endeavor might have a similar burn to Shoto now, but the Pro Hero was injured after fighting an Advanced Nomu in the manga along with Hawks.

Shortly after the manga introduces fans to Hawks in the manga, fans watch as Endeavor and he take on a mission. It is there they are faced with an Advanced Nomu sent by Dabi to test his powers against Endeavor. The fight is a brutal one, and it leaves the new Number One hero with a massive scar on his face. As this new movie takes place after that manga arc, Endeavor had to rock his burn mark, and manga fans were happy to see the little detail make it into the film despite its spoilery origins.

