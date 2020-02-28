My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Is Wowing Fans Around the World

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently in theaters in North America and fans are expressing their love of the second installment in the action packed franchise! With the story taking Class 1A and pitting them against the “heir apparent to All For One”, Nine, the movie is already tearing up the box office in both the East and the West alike! Heroes Rising takes place after the conclusion of the fourth season, using a story that was originally set to be the finale for the franchise, and it’s clear that the creative minds behind the franchise have put their all into this one!

Heroes Rising dropped into Japanese theaters late last year, trying to set itself apart from the first movie of the franchise by having a role for each members of UA Academy’s premiere class in Class 1A. While the series currently has the students forming a rock band and has introduced two new villains in the forms of Gentle and La Brava, the movie is looking to take things up a notch with a powerful new enemy! Needless to say, fans of the franchise are loving this latest film and even going so far as to tout it as one of the best anime movies of all time!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Bakugo & Deku Movie

Bro I thought everyone was over hyping it but damn.. Heroes Rising is really Bakugo & Deku’s movie… In that order 😂🔥 love to see it. pic.twitter.com/3Q30TUwIo9 — Ryōmen D. Sukuna – Twice👥 & Yoriichi☀️ Stan (@ShadzMangaOnly) February 28, 2020

Deku Is Loved By Whole Hearts

saw my hero academia: heroes rising the other day and it was such a great time, i love deku w my whole entire heart pic.twitter.com/jPSe8oVF3l — marissa (@purplegirlns) February 28, 2020

All Time Favorite Anime Cinema Experience

Speechless…

This was my all time favourite anime cinema experience. Me and a friend loved Heroes Rising so much.#MyHeroAcademiaHeroesRising #HorikoshiLegend @MangaUK pic.twitter.com/Hu5bPyfuxu — Lee (@amajiker1999) February 28, 2020

Total Blast

Watched Heroes Rising tonight and had a total blast, finally getting to watch My Hero Academia on the big screen is definitely up there with some of my favourite cinema experiences, and one that I’ll cherish. (It was also better than the first movie) #MyHeroAcademiaHeroesRising pic.twitter.com/u1sjW4oh3y — Jedi Master DEKU (@Jezzau4) February 26, 2020

Rollercoaster

not to be a weeb but “my hero academia heroes rising” was beautiful and had me legit shaking it was a rollercoaster and pic.twitter.com/0etKI9O1r3 — hailey (@haileybubble_) February 27, 2020

Better Than Broly

No cap, I had far more enjoyment watching this then broly and “personally” I think heroes rising is just a flat out better movie. Seeing all the students come together and make up legit strategies to face the villains was amazing 💯.#MyHeroAcademiaHeroesRising pic.twitter.com/5jnwuha5D4 — 🔥BakuGOAT🔥 (@LegitFire126) February 27, 2020

It’s Hard To Stop Thinking About It

I can’t stop thinking about my hero academia heroes rising 😍 pic.twitter.com/zcc4L2LIQt — Avataryaya (@AvataryayaTV) February 27, 2020

Hawks Has Fans

HEROES RISING SPOILER #heroesrisingspoilers



–

–

–

–

–

–



I WANT TO KISS HIM pic.twitter.com/3OJ6jFElAe — ◯ | ceo of dabi’s gargantuan tits (@moonswaths) February 27, 2020

10/10 Godly

Just finished watching my hero academia heroes rising this movie was amazing way but way better than I expected 10/10 godly. definitely recommend it amazing plot , villains and a jaw dropping ending. Love how everyone had their moment to shine. Great job bones pic.twitter.com/DQTQQhJ4ZP — Ichigo Kurosaki (@ichigonumber1) February 27, 2020

You’ll Shed Some Tears