My Hero Academia Creator Counts Down to Heroes Rising Premiere with New Sketch

My Hero Academia will soon be dropping its newest feature film effort in Japan, so fans all over are excited to see what this new film will bring. It’s going to be a pretty big jump from where the anime currently is, so there is a bit of hesitation, but fans are still plenty eager to see what’s next to come from this anime’s film franchise. It’s a big time for the series, too, as the anime is currently running through its fourth anime season, and rounding out its fifth anniversary running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump.

This excitement might be leading to a lot of pressure as well, and there’s no one feeling this unique blend of anticipation and anxiousness quite like series creator Kohei Horikoshi. But now that there’s only a few days left until My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising opens in theaters, Horikoshi took to Twitter to share a special countdown sketch for its big premiere.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is slated to premiere December 20th in Japan, and thankfully fans in the United States won’t have to wait too much longer to see it themselves. Funimation has confirmed that they will be bringing the film to the United States and Canada in early 2020, so now fans all over the world are feeling the hype. Especially because this new movie will finally bring the entirety of Class 1-A into the action!

The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class 1-A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

The film will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor.