My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Teases New Villain

My Hero Academia‘s anime will be returning with full force later this year with a fourth anime season, and most importantly, a second big film project focusing on Midoriya and Bakugo. The new film is a much more interesting prospect than the Two Heroes film released before because this is now a world that’s no longer being defended by All Might. Like the title suggests, both Midoriya and Bakugo will have to rise to the occasion unlike before.

But it seems this upcoming challenge will be tougher than first expected as the first teaser for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising gives fans a quick glimpse at the new villain — Nine.

Not much is known about Nine at the moment, but there seems to be a deeper connection with All For One than the villain of the Two Heroes film. Not only is Nine’s look much more reminiscent, with both a slick business suit and technological advancements, but series creator Kohei Horikoshi revealed that the plot of this film is actually one of the original ideas he had to end the entire series.

When the film was first announced, Horikoshi revealed in a statement that the battle in the film is actually a concept he once wanted to use for the end of the official manga. Given how the first film is within the canon of the series, fans are definitely wondering how this works out.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is officially described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.