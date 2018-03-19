‘My Hero Academia’ Sets Up Izuku’s Fight With Two New Villains

It looks like Izuku Midoriya can never catch a break. If he is not trying to hone in his incredibly strong Quirk, then the boy is either visiting the nurse’s office or running into villains. Clearly, My Hero Academia is aware of the boy’s abysmal luck, and it is not afraid to exploit it.

After all, it most recent chapter did end with Izuku coming face to face with two new baddies.

Chapter 175 hit shelves not long ago thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump, and the update catches up with Izuku per usual. After being demoted from his homeroom’s cultural festival project, the hero bid his time by training with All Might and getting some snazzy support gear. However, things turned south once the cultural festival came around.

Izuku is seen running to get some groceries from a nearby market before he headed towards the festival, but he end up bumping into two strangers. The tall, coat-covered man is hard to make out thanks to his face mask and sunglasses. His very short partner is also covered from head to toe, but fans knew who they were immediately.

As it turns out, the duo were none other than Gentle and Bravo. The two villains were introduced at the beginning of this new arc, and their Youtube origins got fans buzzing.

Since Izuku had seen one of Gentle’s videos before, he was able to figure out the man’s identity soon enough. The baddie seemed just as unnerved to run into Izuku as the boy did to stumble into a villain. Both were on their way to UA Academy for the festival, but Izuku isn’t keen on letting the two get into his school.

“Wait, are you that guy with the routine,” Izuku asks when Gentle tries to turn away. He sits down his groceries and everything preparing to fight the baddie when the older man takes off his disguise, but there are nearly two hours left to go before Class 1-A performs. Fans can be sure the pair’s battle in chapter 175 will not be their last, but readers are ready to see how the showdown goes down either way.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Are you ready to see Izuku face off with this villains by himself?