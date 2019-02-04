‘My Hero Academia’ Puts Big Limit on Izuku’s New Power

My Hero Academia‘s Joint Training arc has revealed one of the biggest mysteries of One For All as it was revealed that Midoriya will soon have access to the quirks of each of the past Vestiges, but while it seemed like this would be a major way to quickly power up Midoriya the results are actually the opposite.

In the latest chapter of the series, there’s a big limit played on how well Midoriya can access these new abilities and it’s a familiar one. He’s going to have to train to use those powers just as much as he’s training to properly use One For All’s main strength boost.

At the end of Chapter 214, Midoriya uses his newly acquired Blackwhip quirk to grab some falling steel pipes out of the sky and fans believed this was going to be a major pump-up to Midoriya’s skills. But in Chapter 215, this power only lasts for “a second.” Midoriya grabs the steel pipes out of the air, and grows a bit more confident in himself. Shinso’s thrown off by this as now he believes that Midoriya’s earlier rampage was a bluff.

But soon, a sharp pain shoots through Midoriya’s body and the Blackwhip dissipates. Midoriya confirms that the Blackwhip lasted “only for a second,” and that it left him with a “tingly pain.” He remembers how the “Hellboy Hero” Vestige mentioned how his Blackwhip was most likely stronger than when he used it because of One For All, and Midoriya realizes that his body isn’t strong enough to use it.

His short bursts of 20 percent One For All won’t be enough to use this new ability for long, and he’s now decided to leave it as it is now and has a goal to work toward. When it was revealed that Midoriya was about to get access to six new quirks, fans were initially against this idea as it seemed to go against the series’ initial promise of hard work over talent. But this latest chapter confirms that while Midoriya will soon have this power, it’s going to take six times the work it would normally take him to master just One For All. It’s a tough road ahead.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.