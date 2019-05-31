My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Midoriya Figure with New Sketch

My Hero Academia has only gotten more popular in the last few years, especially now that the series is gearing up for both a second big movie and fourth anime season later this year, so the series is starting to expand into collectible figures. The first few figures have started to hit the market, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi himself has been excited as fans are to get his hands on the newest releases.

Kotobukiya recently launched a new ARTFX J Izuku Midoriya figure, and Horikoshi celebrated its release not only with photos he happily took of the new figure and a cool sketch to top it all off.

Horikoshi shared the above sketch to Twitter, and was elated to add the new Midoriya figure to his collection. Thanks to translations from @aitaikimochii on Twitter, Horikoshi had the following to say about the collectible, “The Kotobukiya Deku figurine is on sale! I was looking forward to the sample photos! Even if you look at it from the side, his face looks just like the anime! The area around his nose is great, and no matter how you look, his silhouette resembles his anime design! I’m so glad!”

Horikoshi recently shared his love for a recent Kirishima figure to Twitter as well, and it’s clear to fans that Horikoshi has loved just how far his series has come over the last few years. There has never been a better time to be a My Hero Academia fan as Season 4 of the series is officially scheduled to premiere this October. It’s one of the biggest anime releases of the year overall, and the next arc of the series will see Midoriya push his One For All harder than seen in the anime yet. There’s a lot to look forward to.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.