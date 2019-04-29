My Hero Academia Gives Midoriya a Knightly Makeover

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump recently released a major double issue for the Golden Week holiday and the upcoming shift into Japan’s Reiwa era, and to mark such an occasion the various series of the magazine debuted a slick fantasy world makeover for each of the series’ main characters. This of course includes Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia, which has explored its own fantasy alternate universe in the past. But unlike the Midoriya looks in Horikoshi’s previous fantasy overhauls, Midoriya’s become a full fledged knight.

With Izuku Midoriya incorporating his hero costume into this suit of armor, fans are now definitely aching for a full on fantasy spin-off series now. You can check it out below!

Not only is Midoriya’s suit of armor highly detailed, fans can see bits and pieces of influence from his hero costume put into the design. Not only do Midoriya’s hands resemble his newest gloves (designed by Hatsume), but fans find it hilarious that the auit of armor even incorporates Midoriya’s now iconic red sneaker design. @aitakimochii on Twitter even mentioned how much this armor resembles a previous fantasy AU design for Iida’s suit of armor too.

Deku as a knight from the latest WSJ drawing looks so legit. Reminds me of Iida’s fantasy AU drawing as well! pic.twitter.com/3XDxyBjgGr — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) April 27, 2019

With how well Horikoshi seems to nail fantasy designs, a full fantasy series featuring My Hero Academia‘s characters would probably be a huge hit. My Hero Academia will be returning for its fourth season later this October, and it’s one of the most anticipated returns of the year. Season 3 left the series on quite a few cliffhangers, so fans will be there day one to see what comes next. The series will be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

