‘My Hero Academia’ Just Outed Izuku’s New Power

My Hero Academia‘s Joint Training arc began with more of a focus on Shinso and the students of Class 1-B, but all the while something strange has been brewing in Midoriya as One For All reaches a new stage of its evolution.

The latest few chapters fully revealed what’s been going on in One For All, Midoriya’s awakening the power of six new Quirks, and the latest chapter had Midoriya’s newest Quirk Blackwhip outed to the rest of his classmates.

In Chapter 214 of the series, Midoriya has calmed down after One For All had gone berserk, and a previous Vestige of the power told Midoriya that he will soon have access to six new quirks alongside his standard strength and speed boosts. The first of which is named “Blackwhip” and is activated when Midoriya feels the desire to capture someone.

This comes into play as his big rematch with Shinso begins in full, and he unleashes the Blackwhip to counter one of Shinso’s moves. Shinso used the binding cloth to try and catch Midoriya by surprise by pulling down some large steel pipes, but Midoriya activated Blackwhip to catch them in mid-air before he was hit. After his One For All quirk went haywire, this is Midoriya fully revealing he has a different quirk.

What’s going to be interesting from here on out is how Midoriya is going to explain the fact that he has another quirk at his disposal, let alone five more mysterious more powers still yet to be revealed. Midoriya’s done his best to keep the One For All secret as the other students, along with Aizawa, believe Midoriya just has a strength enhancement quirk that’s sort of like All Might’s.

But this newest quirk is far too different to just be explained away. And even if he manages to explain it, how’s Midoriya going to use these new powers in battle? Hopefully answers to these questions will be answered in future chapters as more of Midoriya’s quirks are revealed to the others.

