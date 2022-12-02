My Hero Academia Celebrates Japan's World Cup Victory

The World Cup has seen Japan taking home some big victories as a part of the soccer tournament, with the players receiving uniforms that were actually designed by the creator of Blue Lock, the biggest new sports anime of the fall season. To help in celebrating Japan's recent victory over Spain, the soccer team has received a big congratulations from none other than All Might, My Hero Academia's former Symbol of Peace who remains a key figure in the Shonen franchise to this day.

There hasn't been an anime episode, movie, and/or OVA special as of yet that has witnessed Class 1-A playing a soccer scrimmage, but that isn't to say that UA Academy hasn't had an exhibition playing a familiar pastime. "Hero League Baseball" was a special anime episode that saw various students and teachers of UA playing against one another in a game of baseball, with the OVA currently available to stream on Crunchyroll if Shonen fans want the opportunity to witness Quirks on the field. Of course, the students of UA Academy have little time for games at this point in either the anime or manga as the Paranormal Liberation War wages in the former and the Final Arc is taking place in the latter.

My Soccer Academia

My Hero Academia created a special celebratory poster to give Japan's World Cup team a pat on the back, with All Might giving a fresh take via the new art that brings the former Symbol of Peace back to the full power that he has lost thanks to his dynamic confrontation with All For One:

While All Might might have lost the full use of his power as a result of his fight against All For One, he has remained a part of the Shonen franchise by lending his wisdom to his young mentee Izuku Midoriya, while also assisting in the training of Class 1-A overall. For quite some time, many fans have felt that All Might won't make it out of the series alive, and with the Final Arc currently underway in the manga, we might have to prepare to say goodbye to the One For All wielder.

