My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases All Might's Explosive Sacrifice

My Hero Academia really loves its cliffhangers. Over the years, creator Kohei Horikoshi has left readers on edge time and again with shocking twists. From deaths to reunions and power boosts, we've seen it all. And now, My Hero Academia chapter 402 has fans biting their nails over another All Might surprise.

So you have been warned! There are spoilers below for My Hero Academia chapter 402. Read on with caution.

This week, My Hero Academia left fans in limbo as the manga put All Might's life on the line. The Symbol of Peace may not have a Quirk to his name anymore, but he is still a hero through and through. For weeks now, we've watched All Might face off with All For One in a final rematch, and now their feud seems poised to end soon.

After all, this latest chapter of My Hero Academia ends with All Might teeing up All For One with another death. He promises to activate the villain's rewind ability once more by killing him which will cause AFO to de-age once more. In order to see this plan through, All Might chooses to put himself in harm's way, and he pulls his final ace. All Might exposes a hidden grenadier brace on his arm and throws his hand behind AFO to lock him in place. All Might then sparks an explosion using his brace just as we've seen Bakugo do before, and the last thing we see is All Might staring at AFO with a crazed grin.

The cliffhanger warns AFO that All Might is more unhinged than anyone could guess, and this self-sacrificial move proves as much. The Symbol of Peace chose to fight AFO without any Quirk on his side, and now he's executed a suicide ambush against the villain. Only time will tell if All Might is able to survive this close range blast. So as you can imagine, My Hero Academia fans are already counting down the days until chapter 403 goes live.

What do you think about this latest look at All Might's power?