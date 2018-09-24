‘My Hero Academia’ Sees Villains Make Their Move

My Hero Academia‘s third season is coming to an end, but there is plenty to look forward to with the next season of the series. Not only have the strongest U.A. Academy students have joined the fold, but the villains are slowly gaining strength.

Now that All Might has gone into retirement, and the hero world has left a power vacuum in its wake, old and new villains have begun making their move.

The League of Villains’ Twice reveals in the latest episode that the group has gone into hiding after All Might defeated All For One. Separated into different regions in order to keep the police off their tails, the League of Villains has begun to recruit more like minded individuals to their cause…and kill those who don’t.

They are biding their time until the heat against them dies down, but want to take advantage of the hero world’s that has lost faith in their hero icons. Endeavor has had a hard time adjusting as the Number One hero, and the people don’t exactly trust him they way they did All Might yet.

That’s just for the League of Villains, other villains have begun to form groups as well. The villain world has just as much unease as the hero world, and like All For One said, they are getting restless and are starting to act out more. Twice says the group forming is to protect themselves, but in this flux new bosses are starting to arise.

One of which is the mysterious Overhaul, who briefly appears in the latest episode. Though fans don’t get a good look at what kind of power he has, he’s commanding a group of villains all wearing the same kind of plague doctor mask he has. On top of this, they killed another villain group pretty harshly without remorse. It’s only going to get worse from here.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.