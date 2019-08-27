My Hero Academia Reveals Fallout of League, Army War

My Hero Academia is winding down its villain focused arc as the brutal war between Shigaraki’s League of Villains and Re-Destro’s Meta Liberation Army has reached its end. The end of this fight brought about major shifts in the status quo for the series, and fans realized just how much things were going to be shaken up for the future in the latest chapter of the series. Not only has the League of Villains amassed in power, and been given a new name, much of the fallout of the arc teases much more danger.

Chapter 240 details the fallout of this war as Shigaraki now stands at the top of a huge army of soldiers, money, technology, media presence, and even more shadowy elements as he heals and prepares for the next phase of bringing down the world of heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 240 of the series begins a little bit after the end of the League of Villains and Meta Liberation Army fight. With Re-Destro giving full control of the Meta Liberation Army to Shigaraki, he also changed the way the fight was reported on in the news. Making it seem like the citizens of the town fought back with their own abilities, it painted them as heroes rather than the antagonists of the arc that they really were.

But that’s only the public’s perception of the events. As fans see, the League of Villains and Meta Liberation Army have merged into the “Paranormal Liberation Front.” The League of Villains, while damaged in various ways, have all survived and are now lieutenants of this new group along with the Meta Liberation Army’s Re-Destro, Skeptic, Trumpet, and the mysterious ice villain Geten. They’ll each be getting their own groups to command.

What initially seemed like an arc poised to introduce a new villain for the heroes to contend with when it began actually evolved into a story where Shigaraki came out much stronger than before. Now that he’s completely become All For One’s successor, it’s now time to turn his attention back to the world of heroes.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.