‘My Hero Academia’ Kicks Off One Risky Izuku Rescue

My Hero Academia isn’t shy about its heroic dreams. The title has introduced a slew of now-famous heroes to fans worldwide, and it looks like one aspiring pro is reaching out to Izuku Midoriya right when as he needs it the most.

Recently, the series dipped into a new chapter, and it was there fans discovered something is wrong with Izuku. The boy only got a few minutes into his joint training exercise with Class 1-B before his Quirk went haywire, leading him to panic and urge all of his classmates to evacuate.

Of course, his friends are not the kind to run from danger, and Ochaco Uraraka proved her gumption when she stepped in to launch a rescue for Izuku.

The final page of chapter 211 follow the hopeful hero Uravity as she uses her power to float to Izuku. As the boy’s Quirk continues to malfunction, Ochaco moves to grab his hands as they continue spewing out tendrils of dark energy. Then, the heroine calls out to another classmates for an assist, and it is one fans may not have seen coming.

“Shinso,” Ochaco yells out, leaving the General Track student to blanche. The chapter ends before Ochaco can share her plan to help Izuku, but My Hero Academia makes it clear that these two are the ones who will help Izuku reclaim One For All.

For fans, there’s little surprise in seeing Ochaco save Izuku. After all, the heroine has done it once before. Back before the duo began their high school careers, Ochaco saved Izuku from smacking into the ground after he defeated a mecha during UA Academy’s entrance exam. The last-ditch attempt left Ochaco queasy to say the least, but it proved she’s willing to risk her own wellbeing to help others. So, it only makes sense Ochaco would still risk as much for Izuku now that they’ve become real close.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.