My Hero Academia Showcases Surprisingly Cute Aizawa Moment

When it comes to cute and fuzzy moments, there is one hero in My Hero Academia you won’t think of immediately. There is little reason to connect Aizawa with such scenes as the Pro Hero tends to keep to himself, but even Eraserhead has his soft spots. Apparently, there is something about his boss at UA Academy which Aizawa can’t say no to, and fans got a clear look at that in a recent chapter.

Recently, My Hero Academia brought in a new chapter, and it was there fans learned a lot of new information. With Class 1-A embarking on new work studies, fans were curious to learn why such a program was being repeated. As it turns out, the larger government demanded a new work study from UA Academy, and Principal Nezu had to break the news to fans.

And where did he do it from? Well, the tiny mouse decided it was time he shared the big announcement perched upon Aizawa’s shoulder.

“There’s a chair for you, you know,” Aizawa is seen sharing at the meeting. And as you can expect, the genius principal cared little about the objection.

“But this is the warmest and coziest spot.”

As the meeting went on, things got more serious, and fans were left amused by the interchange of tense conversation and cute asides to Nezu. The principal was plenty serious as he shared all this new information with his teachers, but it was hard to focus on the mouse when he was sitting on top of Aizawa. Now, fans are curious to see who Nezu will snuggle up to next, and the major consensus is point to either Midnight or All Might.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.