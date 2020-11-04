My Hero Academia: Ochaco Points Out Her Major Difference from Toga

✖

Besides the gigantic clash between the heroes and villains of My Hero Academia, a much smaller battle is taking place in the manga between what appear to be the "loves of Deku's life" in Uravity and Toga, the two females who hail from "different sides of the tracker" between protagonists and antagonists! In this latest installment, the two Quirk wielders battle one another and Ochaco lays it down just why the hero and villain are so different when it comes to what they are hoping to accomplish in their lives and how they view the world at large!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 289, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be dropping spoilers!

In the previous installment of the manga, Toga had left the safety of her friends within the League of Villains to track down Ochaco for a very particular, albeit insane reason. Having murdered an elderly woman in order to steal her appearance, Toga got a one on one conversation with Uravity, all the while fighting against the hero who also happens to have a crush on Midoriya. Thinking that since the two share a love for the protagonist of My Hero Academia, Toga believes that they will become friends and be able to talk about their mutual admiration for the hero, but this of course is not the case.

(Photo: Toho Studios)

In the middle of their battle, Ochaco tells Toga clearly that "if you're gonna live as you please and threaten people, then you're also going to have to live with the consequences!" Of course, this isn't what Toga wanted to hear, who believed that the two could become friends regardless of their differing ideologies.

Ochaco originally began her career in order to become a full time hero that could help her parents out of the financial problems that they are suffering from, but it's clear that over the course of her career within UA Academy, she has realizing that helping others and saving lives is her true purpose. Toga here remains a dark reflection to Ochaco, believing that people stopping her from "being herself" is the true evil that she has encountered, proving that this hero and villain will most likely never find a middle ground.

What did you think of this unique battle between Ochaco and Toga?