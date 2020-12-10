My Hero Academia Trends with Fans Over a Mister Compress Rumor

✖

My Hero Academia knows how to keep a secret, but the fandom is more willing to let spoilers lose when they can. In fact, netizens have learned the best way to spread rumors about the series, and they oftentimes end up trending. And while we're not going to discuss the rumors in-depth here, it is worth knowing that My Hero Academia is blowing up social media thanks to some alleged leaks.

If you head over to Twitter or Tumblr right now, you will find the My Hero Academia buzzing big time. This is thanks to some alleged spoilers regarding the manga's next chapter. As it would seem, Mr. Compress shares some major details about himself in chapter 294, and the whole thing ends with the villain unmasking himself at last.

As you can imagine, this rumor has fans freaking out, but nothing official has been said about it. In fact, Shonen Jump won't address anything until its new issue debuts this weekend. Of course, My Hero Academia does have a tendency to leak certain spoilers early, but you'll have to take that with a grain of salt.

This rumor in particular has fans interested because it wasn't long ago that My Hero Academia dropped a hint about the villain. When Dabi confessed he is really the eldest son of Endeavor, Mr. Compress was shocked by the revelation. The villain said Dabi is another member of the League who comes from a powerful bloodline, and fans were left to wonder who the other baddie was. We know Shigaraki is one such person, but All For One kept his protege's heritage quiet. That left fans suspicious of Mr. Compress, and it seems these new rumors proves fans were right to dig into his life.

