My Hero Academia Reveals the Full Extent of the Raid's Fallout

My Hero Academia has been through a lot in the last year, and the damage done by its villains has never been more pronounced. The heroes might have taken thousands into custody in its last arc, but the cost was too high for most. Hundreds if not thousands are dead thanks to Shigaraki, and society has been on the verge of collapse since the raid went down. And now, fans have been told how bad things are outside with some help from Hawks.

The update went live in the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia, and Hawks did not sugarcoat anything. The hero showed up with Best Jeanist to pitch an alliance with Endeavor in light of recent events. If heroes are going to make a comeback, they will need to be united, and Hawks breaks down why in painful clarity.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

"Shigaraki, Dabi, Himiko Toga, Spinner, Skeptic, 132 of the Liberation Front members who escaped, and seven near high-end nomu are all on the loose," Hawks begins before listing all the misfortunes of the past few days.

The hero notes that more than 10,000 prisoners were freed by All For One during his big escape, and that is the least of our concerns. The Hero Commission is out of action since most of its members are in the hospital. Pro heroes all over the country are retiring now that real conflict has presented itself, and citizens are having to stand up for themselves. Villains are bolder than ever in light of All For One's escape, and with Endeavor being hounded by the press over Dabi, the profession is looking seriously suspect.

Hawks notes that all of this went down in just two days, so there is no telling how much further society will fall in the wake of the failed raid. Our heroes will have to cover lots of ground to put a positive spin on their colleagues, and there is only so much the trio can do on their own.

