My Hero Academia Surprises With Another Clever Star Wars Nod

My Hero Academia surprised with another clever nod to the Star Wars franchise with its newest chapter! Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series is gearing up for the next major phase of the Final Act, and while the latest string of chapters have been majorly intense, one thing that fans have noticed is how Horikoshi often finds ways to sneak in his loves for pop culture, super heroes and more within the pages of the series. This is true for the newest chapter of the series where the creator snuck in a pretty overt nod to the Star Wars series.

With the previous string of chapters officially introducing fans to the United States’ number one hero, Star and Stripe, and her fleet of jets, there was also a slight nod to the Star Wars universe in that one of the pilots was named Wedge, which was also the name of a pilot in those films. The newest chapter took this shout out even further when it was revealed that the military commander’s name was actually Agpar, with a name and face that looks a look like Star Wars’ Admiral Ackbar.

Chapter 331 of the series continues the fight between Star and Stripe and Tomura Shigaraki, and the American hero is pushed so far that she seeks more help from her government. She speaks with Commander Agpar (which is a dead ringer for Admiral Ackbar from the Star Wars franchise) about potentially getting some more help, but he also informs her that she’ll likely lose her license as a result of acting out on her own before getting an official assignment from the government as they hold a tight control over everything she does.

It’s a surprising shout out to the Star Wars universe and it’s a fun easter egg found in a particularly intense battle that’s starting to look fairly rough for Star and Stripe considering that even her best attacks did not seem like enough to put the villain down. It’s going to take much more than help from the Star Wars universe to take down Shigaraki, clearly, so now fans just have to wait to see how the rest of this battle shakes out.

What do you think of My Hero Academia's latest Star Wars nods? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!