My Hero Academia Unpacks Stain's Long-Awaited Comeback

My Hero Academia's final arc has already given readers some of the biggest battles of the shonen series to date, proving that creator Kohei Horikoshi isn't holding anything back when it comes to Class 1-A's grand finale. To no one's surprise, the swan song of UA Academy has had plenty of surprises for readers, including the return of the Hero Killer Stain. What might come as an even bigger surprise is his allegiance in the fight against All For One, as the latest chapter reveals.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 401, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Jumping back into the gray, Stain is fighting for the heroes this time around, specifically with All Might as the Hero Killer still holds a soft spot for the former Symbol of Peace. In licking some of All For One's blood, Stain has held the massive villain in place and breaks down why he returned to aid All Might in his darkest hour,

"Ah, All Might, surely you understand, yes? Why would I dare to leave the shadows and expose myself! A hero can only claim that title as long as his soul burns fiercely in service of others. Say a God has fallen, prostrate upon the Eart, and his divine soul has turned feeble and mortal...Certainly, he has the right to cling desperately to life! I am here because you must live!"

Is Stain a Goner?

Unfortunately for Stain, All For One has yet another ace up his sleeve as he employs the use of a technique dubbed "Antigen Swap", which allows the villain to "overwrite" his own blood type. Begging All Might to live on, Stain is seemingly killed by All For One as the villain promises to steal his Quirk. Left with little armor but still alive, an injured Toshinori Yagi is still aiming to take down his arch-rival, though All For One is now within range of Shigaraki and Deku's fight, upping the stakes of the final battle even more.

Do you think All Might will survive the final battle of My Hero Academia? Has Stain passed on from this mortal coil?