My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up All Might's Final Stand

My Hero Academia's manga has been working its way through an intense fight between All Might and All For One, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series is setting up for what looks like it will be All Might's final stand! My Hero Academia's final war between the heroes and villains have been reaching their various conclusions over the latest chapters but the newest ones have been focusing on the final fight between All Might and All For One. The former number one hero has been trying his best to deal any kind of damage to the villain, but All For One has only gotten stronger.

My Hero Academia's previous chapter saw All Might going for one final gambit against All For One as he's reaching the end of the various tricks hidden within his armored suit, and even got some help from former villain, Hero Killer Stain, as the chapter came to an end. My Hero Academia's manga has picked up from this moment with the newest chapter of the series, and despite Stain's help All Might is now worst for wear than ever. In fact, it looks like he's not going to last much longer.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Will All Might Die in My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia Chapter 401 revealed that despite Stain catching All For One by surprise with his quirk at the end of the previous chapter, All For One was prepared a secret trick for such an occasion. He had been hiding the ability to push all of the blood out of his body to replace it with new blood, and did so in order to avoid being held down by Stain's power. All For One then quickly eliminates Stain, and All For One then tries to fire a blast at All Might. His shield kicks in for one final defense, but All Might himself is bloodied and can barely move on the ground.

As All Might lies on the ground and All For One prepares to interrupt the fight between Tomura Shigaraki and Izuku Midoriya, he sees visions of both Nana Shimura and even Sir Nighteye as he realizes he's not defeated yet. The final moments of the chapter see him crawling on the ground with the very last bits of his power, and he's not dead yet so he's trying one final time. It's just a matter of seeing what All Might can even do in this situation.

