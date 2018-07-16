‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals A Shocking Introduction

My Hero Academia may not have as many years behind it as One Piece, but the series has become a shonen superstar regardless. The title is dominating with its anime, and its manga is putting up a fight as well. And, thanks to its most recent chapter, fans of the series are about to lose their minds.

So, fair warning! There are spoilers for My Hero Academia‘s 190th chapter below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, Weekly Shonen Jump shared the latest issue of My Hero Academia, and the chapter is a fiery one. The release follows an injured Endeavor as he fights High-End, a rather intelligent Nomu. With the help of Hawks, Endeavor is able to take down the Nomu, but the pair aren’t able to flee the battle before a newcomer joins the fray.

**BNHA CHAPTER 190 SPOILERS** I just saw the Japanese original raw, and Dabi says 初めましてかな？

WHICH IMPLIES…PERHAPS THEY HAVE MET BEFORE…Here’s my translation! pic.twitter.com/xbRa0YHZaG — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) July 12, 2018

In a stunning turn of events, Dabi has his first face-to-face encounter with Endeavor. The popular League of Villains member is seen skulking onto the battlefield as Endeavor limps away, and Dabi halts the Pro Heroes with a word.

“Hang on a moment, will you? I gotta say, a lot of this was unexpected,” Dabi says. “Well, in any case, nice to meet you… maybe? Endeavor.”

For fans, this encounter is a major tease given the popular fan-theory tying Dabi with Endeavor. For some time now, readers have speculated that the villain may be Endeavor’s son given his fiery Quirk and odd fascination with Shoto. This introduction compounds that theory as Dabi makes it sound like he’s actually met Endeavor before, fueling furor that the villain is the Pro Hero’s long-missing eldest child. Now, fans are eager to see what the next issue of My Hero Academia has to say about the pair, and the anticipation is about to hit an all-time high.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

What do you think will come from this surprising encounter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!