My Hero Academia Reveals Whether Endeavor’s Older Son Can Forgive Him

My Hero Academia has pulled on some serious heart strings recently, with the recent story arc of the manga focusing on Endeavor and an old villain returning in search of his own demise. With Ending capturing Endeavor’s son, Natsuo, Endeavor and his three students, Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto, have managed to win the day and defeat the mad villain, but the bigger battle seems to be underway when it comes to the relationship of father and son. With Natsuo and Endeavor having a much needed heart to heart, the question arises if the number one hero will ever be forgiven.

Endeavor has not been an ideal father, having neglected his children in favor of attempting to make them into the best heroes they can, or by simply abandoning them to live with their mother. With the number one hero neglecting Natsuo, Endeavor truly realizes his mistake and asks his son for forgiveness and atonement. With Natsuo still blinded with rage at his father, he tells him that “it will be a cold day in hell before he forgives him”.

Discouraged, Endeavor understands but still asks for atonement with Natsuo beginning to struggle with his feelings toward his father. Forgiveness may not be in the cards for now, but its clear that the son of Endeavor will be struggling with how he should treat his father moving forward.

One of the biggest moments of this chapter was Endeavor essentially taking responsibility for Toya’s death, his youngest son, believing that he might as well have killed his son himself. This latest installment proved that Endeavor has changed greatly as a character, reflecting on the mistakes he made in his pursuit of the number one hero spot. With the war against the Paranormal Liberation Front inching ever closer, it’s clear that Endeavor’s power, and the power of the UA Academy students in his work study, will be greatly needed.

