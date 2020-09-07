My Hero Academia's Creator Pens Alternate Ending for Chapter 276

✖

My Hero Academia has been busy as of late, and its manga is only getting more intense as the weeks pass by. The series surprised millions when it simply Raid arc turned into an all-out war, and readers are convinced Hero Society will never be the same. All of this is thanks to creator Kohei Horikoshi as the artist went above and beyond for this arc. And if you don't believe that is true, you need to check out the most recent volume of My Hero Academia.

Recently, the manga put out a new volume in Japan, and it adapts the first major portion of the Raid arc's turn. Readers can get a clear picture of Shigaraki's transformation in the volume. Anyone who is caught up with the story knows how powerful Shigaraki has become all thanks to All For One. But at the end of chapter 276, it seems Horikoshi felt he needed to make something a bit clearer with the baddie and Deku.

If you check out the chapter on Shonen Jump's digital vault, you will see the original ending that Horikoshi penned. It shows Deku intercepting Shigaraki from afar while Gran Torino tries to save Aizawa from the villain. To the side, Bakugo can be seen telling their teacher it is Aizawa's turn to be protected, and the chapter ends after that.

Horikoshi Kohei is a mangaka with a REALLY respectable work ethic and dedication to his craft. Look at this additions for the tankoubon. This man gives it his all. PLUS ULTRA style. pic.twitter.com/SEY3hq8mPu — Az Searun: Be Kind (@AzSearun) September 6, 2020

In the newly released My Hero Academia volume, this ending has been changed. Nothing fundamental is altered, but Horikoshi made all-new art and even re-paneled the spread to make it flow better. You can see this change for yourself above thanks to Twitter user AzSearun. They noticed the alternate ending of chapter 276 in the manga's new volume, and fans were eager to check out the update. But as for which ending is better, well - that is up for you to decide!

What do you make of this alternate ending? Does it suit the My Hero Academia chapter better or no? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.