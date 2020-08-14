My Hero Academia Corners the Villains Thanks to Kirishima's Last-Minute Save

✖

My Hero Academia has thrust the students of Class 1-A, and the professional heroes that populate the world of UA Academy, into the Paranormal Liberation War and a last minute big save by Kirishima, aka Red Riot, has given the heroes a big advantage in the current battle. On top of Shigaraki now having the Quirk of All For One and thousands of villains at his beck and call, Class 1-A is struggling with the encroaching rampage of Gigantomachia, the larger than life villain may have been brought low in part thanks to Kirishima's actions!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 280, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

The plan to take down Gigantomachia is underway, with Momo of Class 1-A taking charge and creating a number of canisters that are filled with tranquilizers. As Mt Lady grapples with the rampaging behemoth, who has been ordered to join the side of Shigaraki and kill anyone that gets in his way, the students of UA Academy are attempting to hurl the tranquilizers into the giant's mouth.

(Photo: Viz Media)

With Alien Queen, aka Mina Ashido, grabbing a canister, she wraps herself up in acid by using her unique Quirk and sprints at the gigantic villain. Mina, who had a brief run-in with Gigantomachia during her earlier days before her attendance at UA Academy, realizes that she is familiar with the behemoth and fails to deliver the canister into his mouth. With her fumbling of the "ball", Gigantomachia nearly grabs Ashido to deliver a final blow against the "gnat" in front of him.

Luckily for Alien Queen, her "Bff" in Red Riot is able to push her out of the way to safety while simultaneously crawl along the arm of Gigantomachia and plunge said canister into the monster's mouth. With Mt. Lady flung to the side, this delivery could not have come at a better time as the heroes have been needing a big victory against the villains that make up the Paranormal Liberation Front! While we don't know if the one canister will be enough to bring down Gigantomachia, it certainly is a big win for the heroes!

Do you think Red Riot and Alien Queen will make it out of this latest story arc alive? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.