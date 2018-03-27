‘My Hero Academia’ Color Page Pits Izuku Against His New Enemies

My Hero Academia may be hitting big in anime with its third season in April, and the first movie for the series is hitting later this Summer, but the manga is no slouch as it’s providing many of its own big moments lately.

The newest Cultural Festival arc is underway and Izuku has just met up with its big foes. The series celebrated this big moment (coinciding with the third season’s release) with a full color page featuring Izuku facing down these new foes.

Warning! Spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga below!

My Hero Academia Color Page pic.twitter.com/q9sW8S7AZq — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 23, 2018

The full color spread features Izuku, with his newly enhanced gloves to enhance his new air pressure attack, facing down Gentle Criminal and his assistant LoveLover. As Gentle announced his plans to break into the Academy during the Culture Festival on YouTube, Izuku knew exactly who he was when he first met him.

The chapter this full color spread released with featured the first confrontation between the two as Izuku was seen getting the upper hand on Gentle after he unveiled his almost overpowered Quirk in the fight. Fans definitely want to see where this will go.

If you want to know more about the upcoming season before it releases, the series recently released a new trailer showing off much of the upcoming arc of the season. The returning third season of the series is set to adapt the School Trip arc, which follows the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive. But recent clues from the most recent poster of the season teases that it could beyond this into the Hideout Raid arc.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is set to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before.

Funimation has also unannounced an unprecedented distribution in the West as they have partnered with the series to release the English dub of the series at the same time the Japanese language release of the episode becomes available.

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.