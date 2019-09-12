My Hero Academia Dominates Latest U.S. Graphic Novel Rankings

If My Hero Academia will lose any popularity that it has amassed since its creating in 2014, it doesn’t look like its going to happen any time soon! The NPD Bookscan’s “Top 20 Adult Graphic Novels List” for August of 2019 shows that the story of Midoriya and his other classmates in UA Academy has garned twenty five percent of the overall chart. Taking into account graphic novels across the world, its no small feat to hit such a stride when competing against the likes of Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, and other major graphic novel publishers that’s for sure!

The Hero News Network shared this brand new chart via their Official Twitter Account, demonstrating just how much of the market share that My Hero Academia has taken for itself against the likes of the recently released “They Called Us Enemy” by George Takei and “The Adventure Zone: Murder On The Rockport Express“:

My Hero Academia Vol. 20 ranks #1 on NPD BookScan’s Top 20 Adult Graphic Novels in the U.S. for August 2019, with 5 other MHA volumes (including MHA: Smash!!) also in the top 20. Source: ICv2 pic.twitter.com/TJJ0PTyTut — Hero News Network (@heronewsnetwork) September 9, 2019

The Walking Dead and The Boys were able to ascend to their ranks thanks in part to their respective popular television series, which My Hero Academia can certainly relate to with its wildly entertaining anime series bolstering manga sales. With the 20th volume of Midoriya and company following the current number one hero Endeavor, as well as the usual suspects, its surpising to see that particular volume at the top of the charts versus either more current printings or much earlier ones. It is still quite an accomplishment to see the first volume of the franchise within the top ten, that’s for sure.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.